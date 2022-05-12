17,556 Shares in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Acquired by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 124.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 135,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jonestrading decreased their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -257.53%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

