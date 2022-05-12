$187.88 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) will post $187.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $195.20 million. MarketAxess reported sales of $176.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $751.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $733.44 million to $786.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $847.21 million, with estimates ranging from $811.94 million to $873.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

Shares of MKTX traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,083. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $249.89 and a 52-week high of $498.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.82 and its 200 day moving average is $354.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

