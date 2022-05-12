19,400 Shares in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 86.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,857,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,199 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after purchasing an additional 527,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,193,000 after purchasing an additional 161,650 shares during the period. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 290,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 106,664 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dan F. Smith purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerry A. Galvin purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, with a total value of $102,049.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,550 shares of company stock worth $1,056,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Shares of OEC opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.39%.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

