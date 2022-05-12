19,611 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 35,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $3,604,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Equity Residential by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Equity Residential by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 127,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,581,000 after purchasing an additional 52,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Residential by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

EQR traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.27. 18,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,272. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $71.62 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 69.83%.

Equity Residential Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

