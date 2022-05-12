19,651 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. MetLife comprises about 0.9% of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.12. 5,152,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,571,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.96.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.15.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

