$2.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) to announce $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for IQVIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.47. IQVIA reported earnings per share of $2.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will report full year earnings of $10.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.10 to $10.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $11.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IQVIA.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in IQVIA by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in IQVIA by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,110 shares during the period. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,688. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $199.67 and a 1 year high of $285.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.59 and a 200-day moving average of $244.57.

IQVIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IQVIA (IQV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.