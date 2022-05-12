$2.62 EPS Expected for TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TD SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.58. TD SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will report full-year earnings of $11.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.37 to $11.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $12.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.39 to $13.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TD SYNNEX.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cross Research raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total transaction of $1,054,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,578,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total value of $79,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,609. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNX traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $95.38. 12,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

