$23.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will announce sales of $23.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Bank of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.63 billion and the highest is $23.61 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $21.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $94.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $92.83 billion to $96.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $101.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $105.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 54,943,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,793,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of America (BAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.