$272.71 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $272.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $282.80 million and the lowest is $262.00 million. Alkermes posted sales of $303.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $278.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.02 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alkermes from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 93,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $2,610,853.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,967,127.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 232,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,597.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 233,035 shares of company stock worth $6,595,865. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 599.3% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627,099 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,460,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 11.3% during the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 13,213,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,567 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alkermes by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,453,000 after purchasing an additional 772,964 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 15,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. Alkermes has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

