27,252 Shares in EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 1,064.3% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVGO opened at $7.36 on Thursday. EVgo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.10.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

