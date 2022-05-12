2,848 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Acquired by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 234,905 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,374,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2,309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 91,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 87,535 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,854,000. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,094,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,761,000 after buying an additional 78,569 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPV stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,448. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $88.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.51.

