28,712 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 183,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 510,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 107,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.
KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.
About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)
Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.