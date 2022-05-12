28,712 Shares in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 183,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 26.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 510,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after purchasing an additional 107,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 129.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

KTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $40.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.66.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $679.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 138.25% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.83%.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.