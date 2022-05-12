$3.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $3.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ball’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.01 billion and the lowest is $3.76 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year sales of $15.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $16.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.44 billion to $17.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ball had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Morgan Stanley cut Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ball from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.38.

Ball has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.39%.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, with a total value of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $87.00 per share, with a total value of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,808,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,484,628,000 after buying an additional 110,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,845,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,169,000 after buying an additional 160,701 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

