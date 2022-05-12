$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) to report $3.97 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.38 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. Asbury Automotive Group reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $15.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.79 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.30 billion to $19.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Shares of ABG traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $176.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.85 and a 200 day moving average of $172.99. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $146.43 and a twelve month high of $230.96.

In related news, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609,776 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,599,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,639,000 after acquiring an additional 188,211 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,621,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $22,006,000.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

