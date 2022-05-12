33,371 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.43. 2,829,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.81.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

