33,867 Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Purchased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,867 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $76.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.59.

Shares of AEM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 157,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,971. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $74.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

