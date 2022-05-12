3,559 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,119,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,618 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,261,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,866,000 after purchasing an additional 454,899 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after purchasing an additional 49,445 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 519,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,913,000 after acquiring an additional 26,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 499,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,611,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $52.29 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.48.

