3,565 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.05. 113,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,329. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $129.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

