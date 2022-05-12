3,600 Shares in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,506,000 after purchasing an additional 139,681 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,713,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 75.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 22,791 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 69.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

AGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $102.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.93. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $94.20 and a 12 month high of $137.01.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $65.63 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Zachary Carpenter sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $88,386.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.50 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.