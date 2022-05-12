38,442 Shares in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Bought by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $370,000.

Shares of SVAL stock opened at $27.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.13.

