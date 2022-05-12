3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD stock opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.11. 3D Systems has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 52.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. 3D Systems’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock valued at $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of 3D Systems by 142.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in 3D Systems by 232.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3D Systems (Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.