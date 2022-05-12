$44.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $44.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.81 billion and the highest is $45.36 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $42.59 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $178.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.20 billion to $179.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $186.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $183.91 billion to $188.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $153,312,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after buying an additional 2,327,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after buying an additional 1,295,582 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth about $63,473,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAH traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 127,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,189. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

