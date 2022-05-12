4,481 Shares in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Acquired by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $40.62. The stock had a trading volume of 67,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.54.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 35.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.