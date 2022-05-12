$456.48 Million in Sales Expected for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) will announce $456.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $457.24 million. CDK Global posted sales of $420.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CDK Global.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.45%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,526,067 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,969,000 after buying an additional 346,218 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 786,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,289,000 after purchasing an additional 27,054 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 611.7% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 104,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

CDK stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,463. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.02.

About CDK Global (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.