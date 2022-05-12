49,084 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 134,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

