5,534 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 19,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.69.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,913. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.93. General Electric has a one year low of $71.14 and a one year high of $116.17. The stock has a market cap of $78.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -6.99%.

In other General Electric news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.