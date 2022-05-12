$614.56 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) will report $614.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $622.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $604.00 million. Nabors Industries posted sales of $489.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($13.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($8.95) by ($4.93). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 59.04% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.32 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBR. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $132.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.33. 176,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.00. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $207.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.83.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

