$7.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) will post sales of $7.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $7.93 billion. Broadcom reported sales of $6.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full-year sales of $31.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $33.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.67 billion to $34.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Shares of AVGO traded down $14.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $567.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $594.16 and its 200 day moving average is $589.43. The firm has a market cap of $231.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 11,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. H. L. Ormond & Company LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. H. L. Ormond & Company LLC now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Broadcom by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 54,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after buying an additional 24,921 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $5,949,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.