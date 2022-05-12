72,820 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 72,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,507,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 12.4% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after purchasing an additional 640,898 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,367,000 after acquiring an additional 533,829 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $81,987,000. Barings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after acquiring an additional 435,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,235,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,311. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.67. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $148.05 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

