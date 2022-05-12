$78.05 Million in Sales Expected for Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $78.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.10 million. Genius Sports reported sales of $53.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full year sales of $343.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $346.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $437.30 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $437.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 225.61% and a negative return on equity of 52.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GENI shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GENI. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at about $922,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 12.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $578,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genius Sports stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 2,889,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,957. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a market cap of $551.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.71. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

