89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Announces Earnings Results

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ETNB stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.67. 630,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,067. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.29. 89bio has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.82.

Get 89bio alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 922,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,489 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of 89bio from $46.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of 89bio from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

89bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.