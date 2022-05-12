8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. 8X8 updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
EGHT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.92. 33,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,365. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $937.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.10.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGHT shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 8X8 from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.27.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 8X8 by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in 8X8 by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $530,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About 8X8 (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
