8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Mizuho

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EGHT. Barclays reduced their target price on 8X8 from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 8X8 from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.27.

EGHT traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,365. The stock has a market cap of $918.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.10. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34.

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.36. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. 8X8’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $249,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,862 shares of company stock worth $320,772 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 95.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

