$9.75 Million in Sales Expected for Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) will report sales of $9.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.89 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year sales of $41.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.70 million to $41.55 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $57.43 million, with estimates ranging from $57.10 million to $57.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

Several research firms have issued reports on SONX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Sonendo from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.32.

SONX stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. 66,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66. Sonendo has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $12.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Sonendo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the first quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

