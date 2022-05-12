908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. 908 Devices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $422.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.19.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

In other news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $399,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $264,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 30.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,709,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,954,000 after purchasing an additional 384,738 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 1,721.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MASS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

908 Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.