a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) will announce $186.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $796.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover a.k.a. Brands.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AKA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 240,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 272,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $3.41. 4,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.