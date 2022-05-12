a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.78 Million

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) will announce $186.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.80 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year sales of $796.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.50 million to $805.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $982.07 million, with estimates ranging from $942.59 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover a.k.a. Brands.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on AKA. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 669,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 240,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 1,039.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,835 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 272,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in a.k.a. Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $3.41. 4,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on a.k.a. Brands (AKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.