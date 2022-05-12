a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. a.k.a. Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:AKA traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.41. 4,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,392. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $61,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.28 per share, with a total value of $42,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 37,305 shares of company stock valued at $155,740 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 778,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,295,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth about $2,454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 487.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 113,144 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

