A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Position Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,711 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $9,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,741,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 290,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $628,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 2.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 211,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

ATEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,711.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $268,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,785 shares of company stock worth $3,626,063. 23.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

