AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Stock Price Up 3.5%

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.94 and last traded at $53.94. Approximately 4,933 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 250,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.11.

AAON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.73.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AAON news, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,776.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 105,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $541,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 11.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 170.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 21,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.6% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 123,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,896,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

