AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Receives $55.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AAR from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get AAR alerts:

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 72,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $3,631,311.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 337,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,926,427.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,089 shares of company stock worth $13,478,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of AAR by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AAR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIR opened at $45.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.94. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $30.90 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.73 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.