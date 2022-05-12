AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ABCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbCellera Biologics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of -0.27. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.15.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, COO Veronique Lecault bought 230,789 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $1,998,632.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 260,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 693.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 574,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,828 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 39.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

