Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 12th, 2022

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ACP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 1,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,573. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 87,135 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Read More

Dividend History for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP)

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.