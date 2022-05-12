Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 1,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,573. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 40,269 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 87,135 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)

Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.