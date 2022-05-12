Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE ACP traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.50. 1,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,573. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $12.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.18.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
Avenue Income Credit Strategies Fund is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest primarily in loan and debt instruments.
