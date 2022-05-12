Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 25591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 24.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$13.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07.

Aberdeen International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource investment company and a merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals, mining, and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources.

