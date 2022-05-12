Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.08.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.61. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the first quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.