Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,035 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 0.9% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.49% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $238,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $22,380,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 118,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,718. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $107.85 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.29.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

