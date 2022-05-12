Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,380 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 152,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 171,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,220,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.01. The company had a trading volume of 442,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,482,193. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

