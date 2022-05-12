Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 2,336 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Fair Isaac worth $17,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $670.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.14.

NYSE:FICO traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,803. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $428.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,508,561. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

