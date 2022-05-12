Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 80,293 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 356,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $50,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,698,119 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,757,493,000 after acquiring an additional 82,926 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,610,044,000 after acquiring an additional 646,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,184,450,000 after acquiring an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $105.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,616,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,971,248. The stock has a market cap of $185.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

In related news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,896 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.