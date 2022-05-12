Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,042,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647,378 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $106,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $400,010,000. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after buying an additional 1,798,374 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,957,000 after buying an additional 205,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after buying an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.07.

NYSE:CHD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.17. 11,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,556. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.76 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight (Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.