Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 652,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 28,343 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Motorola Solutions worth $177,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 38,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 781,273 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,272,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.55.

MSI stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.73. 32,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,473. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.93 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.